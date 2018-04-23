Careem data breach: Personal info of 14million customers compromised

The personal information of over 14 million worldwide customers has been compromised in a cyber-attack on Careems’ systems, a spokesman said.

Careem in a statement issued here on April 23 said that online criminals had gained access to their computer systems on January 14, 2018.

At the time of the attack, the company had 14 million customers and 558,000 captains on its platform operating in 78 cities across the region.

The systems had customers’ name, email addresses, phone numbers and trip data.

The ride sharing platform said they have launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading cyber security experts to strengthen their security systems.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Careem has suggested its customers the following steps to protect their personal information:

Implement good password management by updating your Careem password, as well as other accounts on which you use similar details. Use a strong mix of characters, and try not to use the same password for multiple sites.

Remain cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for personal information or refer to a web page asking for personal information.

Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unfamiliar emails.

Continue to review bank account and credit card statements for suspicious activity – if you see anything unexpected, call your bank.

