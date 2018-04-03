Cabinet approves rationalization of fees of CNICs, NICOP

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday, approved a summary regarding rationalization of fees of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statement of Audit Oversight Board for the Year, 2017 was presented before the Cabinet. The Cabinet approved signing of seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various countries aimed at enhancement of economic and strategic cooperation and carrying out a feasibility study of a project.

It also approved Prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Ordinance, 2018. The Cabinet assented to ceiling for allocation of Grants-in-Aid to Bar Councils and Bar Associations for 2017-18. It also approved appointment of Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation.

A proposal to grant additional charge of the post of Chairman Port Qasim Authority Karachi to Director General Ports & Shipping was also approved.

The Cabinet was also given a detailed presentation regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including various projects being undertaken in energy sector, infrastructure, industrial cooperation and development of Gwadar.

Giving details of various projects under the CPEC portfolio, it was informed that the energy sector and infrastructure development constituted the major areas under the first phase of CPEC.

Various energy sector projects being set up under the CPEC project would contribute over 17,000 MW of energy to the national grid on completion.

The meeting was informed that the CPEC would significantly help towards ensuring inclusive development, especially the socio-economic development of the less developed areas of the country.


