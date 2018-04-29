Bus carrying PTI workers overturns in Faisalabad, 25 injured

April 29, 2018
Shahnaz Mehmood




Twenty-five PTI workers were injured when a bus carrying them collided with a car and overturned, SAMAA reported on Sunday. 

The bus fell into a ditch near Sahianwala Interchange in Faisalabad after colliding with a car ahead of it. The caravan was being led by PTI leader Farrukh Habib. Workers who sustained serious injuries were immediately shifted to Allied Hospital in cars owned by Habib and local PTI leaders.

Both vehicles were damaged severely.

PTI workers who sustained minor injuries resumed their journey towards Lahore, where they will join the rest of the party for its Minar-e-Pakistan rally.

Imran Khan will speak to the thousands of workers who will gather at Minar-e-Pakistan as the party flexes its muscles a few months before general elections 2018.

The PTI chief has promised to unveil a 10-point agenda for Naya Pakistan during his speech. PTI has been claiming that Sunday's rally will be the biggest Lahore has ever seen.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th April 2018

 

