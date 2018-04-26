Budget 2018-19: It’s going to cost you more to get married now

April 26, 2018
Sonia Shehzad




With prices of furniture, jewelry and catering set to go up after budget 2018-19 passes, weddings are sure to become expensive for Pakistanis. 

Prices of wood and foam have been increased in budget 2018-19. With the government set to discourage imports in the budget, furniture is bound to cost more.

"Everything that is used in our furniture be it formica or laminated objects are brought in from abroad," says the owner of a furniture shop. "All of it is about to get costlier."

Even bridal dresses will become expensive as the price of gold will be increased in the budget.

"Jewelry and expensive dresses have always been out of the poor's reach," says a designer. "When you raise the price of gold then the cost of production goes up and the designers have to increase their asking amount too."

The most important item at any Pakistani wedding, food, will also become costlier as catering services are about to get more expensive.

"The budget has always been taxing for the poor," says a caterer. "Only big investors benefit from the annual budget."
