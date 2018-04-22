LONDON: Transparency International has asked the British government to investigate the Avenfield property of Sharif family.
Transparency International’s Director of Policy Duncan Hames asked that how can a publicly elected leader has so much money that he build a house in such a posh area of London.
Hames went on to say that Sharif family has failed to prove their source of income.
He added that the organization has asked the government to hold inquiry against other properties as well
Published in Pakistan
Story first published: 22nd April 2018