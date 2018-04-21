GHOTKI: Body of a teenage girl was found in Ghotki on Friday night.
The body of the 13-year-old woman was recovered from a village named Mitthu Bhutto, which is located in Ghotki suburbs.
The initial investigation by the police concluded that the girl was strangulated to death.
The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, which could not take place due to absence of female doctors.
A lady doctor was called to carry out the autopsy from the city of Daharki.
21st April 2018