Body of seven-year-old girl found in Faisalabad

Seven-year-old Mubashira went missing yesterday.According to police, there are torture marks on the girl’s body. Body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem.Her body was recovered from field, where, according to CCPO, some animal ate part of her body.An FIR has been lodged in City police station, Jaranwala with sections of abduction, rape and murder with the girl’s father as plaintiff.A week ago, a 25-year-old woman, Abida Ahmed, went missing after she left for the university. She was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University.Her body was fished out of a stream. Police registered a case and started investigations. According to the autopsy report, the body bore marks of torture.Fear has gripped Faisalabad as 27 bodies have been found in the past three months. Residents of the city protested after Ahmed’s murder.The mother of seven-year-old demanded of the chief justice to take notice of her daughter’s murder and said the police was not cooperating with the family.“Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has postponed his visit to Faisalabad after promising one this morning,” said victim’s brother.After failing to capture the killer of 25-year-old university student who was allegedly raped and murdered a week ago in the same vicinity, the SHO Jaranwala blamed parents for not taking care of their children and said the police can’t deploy cops outside every house.“The parents should protect their children,” the police officer said.Students of GC University have blocked Chenab Chowk. “We will not end the sit-in until the killers of the two are arrested,” said a student.

Story first published: 2nd April 2018