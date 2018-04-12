Body of Jaranwala rape victim to be exhumed

The body will be exhumed in presence of medical board, police and members of the bereaved family for post mortem.The samples from the body will be dispatched to the forensic laboratory, Lahore for the report.On Saturday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the exhumation of seven-year-old Mubashara’s grave while hearing the suo motu case. He ordered the medical superintendent of Allied Hospital Faisalabad to conduct post-mortem of the body again.A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing the suo motu case ordered the medical superintendent of Allied Hospital Faisalabad for conducting the post-mortem of the body again.

Story first published: 12th April 2018