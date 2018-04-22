Bilawal finds fault with ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ slogan

"He says vote ko izzat do but came to the parliament only six times after being elected its leader for the third time," said the Bhutto scion during a presser.Bilawal said that the slogan did not suit Nawaz since he did not attend parliament and oversee cabinet meetings."When you don't attend sessions of the National Assembly to legislate or oversee cabinet meetings, you can't shout this slogan," he said. "Nawaz or his parliament will not get respect because he never gave priority to it in the first place."Bilawal pushed the demand for a South Punjab province and said that it would be a reflection of the masses' choice.

Story first published: 22nd April 2018