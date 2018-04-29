Bilawal Bhutto hits out at MQM, Imran Khan at Karachi power show

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement for neglecting Karachi and ‘ruining’ its civic infrastructure.

“The relation of Karachi and Bhutto is from generations. But some forces didn’t like this. They sowed seeds of nationalism and violence in Karachi to halt the way of PPP,” said Bilawal while addressing PPP rally at Tanki Ground in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

“Whatever the people of Karachi have witnessed over past 35 years is before you. They were pitted against each other under a preplanned plot,” he said.

“MQM was imposed on Karachi like a mafia during Musharraf’s tenure but they did nothing for water and other major civic issues.”

Bilawal claimed the credit for ‘peace’ in Karachi.

“Instead of resorting to accusations, we took up steps for peace in Karachi. CM Sindh was captain of Karachi operation in Karachi and when peace has been restored everyone seems to hoist flag of victory.”

Bilawal vowed to rid people of ‘London’, referring to London-based MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

“PPP is not a party of target killer. We never managed Karachi through sector commanders. We didn’t hold hostage Karachi from London. I promise that PPP will free Karachi from London.”

Bilawal also criticized MQM’s Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, saying that he is unnecessarily complaining about lack of funds.

“They are seeking votes for themselves and passing on the criticism to PPP. They have their mayor but are insulting PPP for their own maladministration.”

Sindh government provided billions of rupees to mayor but there is no accountability of the funds, he claimed.

“They have no sympathy with Sindh, we have earmarked largest amount in the budget for Karachi. This is the city where mega development projects were started,” he said.

He appealed masses to vote for PPP.

“I appeal people of Karachi to vote for my party so that no one can dare to put hurdles in the development of Karachi. If you vote for me, no one can dare to throw sand-bags into gutters to choke drainage like MQM did in Karachi,” he said.

“I have brought a message for you today. I am Karachiwala and I love Karachi.”

Bilawal also used the occasion to criticise his political rival Imran Khan.

“Karachi got rid of Altaf very difficultly and PTI was again trying to restart politics of hatred. But we don’t want another Altaf in the shape of Imran Khan.”

Imran Khan used to call citizens of Karachi as ‘live bodies’. Taliban’s estranged brother doesn’t like a peaceful Karachi. Both Altaf and Imran are mirror-image of each other, he said.

Bilawal said “Imran dreams to rule Karachi from Banigala like Altaf did from London. He is flanked by disqualified Tareen who was removed for corruption. His Balochistan chief is facing murder charges.”

Bilawal also targeted PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif used to make promise to Karachi and implement it somewhere else. He made fake announcement of Rs.1500 billion for three districts of Sindh but deprived Karachi of gas instead.”

