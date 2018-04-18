Being an American diplomat doesn’t give him licence to kill our people: judge

Being an American diplomat does not give him the licence to kill our people, said Justice Aamer Farooq Wednesday.

He was hearing the case regarding the US diplomat’s traffic accident in Islamabad. On April 12, the Islamabad High Court had reserved its judgement on a petition to put the name of the US diplomat, US military attaché Colonel Joseph Emanuel, on the Exit Control List.

On Wednesday, the Court told the representatives of the interior and foreign ministries to submit the report regarding placing the name of the diplomat on the list.

“Neither his statement not his blood sample was taken,” said the judge. “The police are responsible for adversely affecting the case.” The SHO told the court that he noted the statement of the diplomat in Urdu even though he gave it in English.

This irked the judge who reprimanded the SHO. “Why did you write it in Urdu?” he said. “Now he can easily get away by claiming that he never said what you wrote.”

On April 7, a 22-year-old college student, Ateeq Baig, was killed when a vehicle of the US diplomat hit his motorcycle. Police officials said the US military attaché was driving the SUV that hit the motorcycle. The police registered a case against him at the Kohsar police station on behalf of Baig’s father, Muhammad Idrees. The diplomat was not arrested due to diplomatic immunity.

Story first published: 18th April 2018