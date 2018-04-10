KARACHI: Tears streamed down Asma Nawab's face as she visited her parents' graves for the first time since she was released from prison--after spending two decades there.
Asma paid a visit to her parents' graves at a graveyard, accompanied by other family relatives. She threw rose petals on her father's grave and broke down, unable to hold back the tears.
Asma was freed by a judgment of the Supreme Court after being on death row for 20 years on charges of killing her parents and a brother.
Asma, then 16, was alleged to have orchestrated murder of her parents and brother over a love marriage in 1998
“I found my parents and brother murdered when I returned home from college,” she told SAMAA. “I was called to a police station to record statement but was later arrested”.
