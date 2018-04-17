Arrange water in Karachi at government expense: commission

April 17, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque


KARACHI: Water Commission ordered authorities to arrange water through tankers at government’s expense in areas of Karachi where there is no supply of line water.

Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, who is heading one-member water commission, byhimself inspected the operation of supply of water through tankers in three areas of district West of the city.

The commission ordered DC West to arrange water tankers on daily basis at the government’s expenses.

He reached in Orangi Town overnight. The residents of Orangi Town, Ittehad Town and Hasrat Mohani overnight filled their water vessels.

In today’s proceedings, water commission expressed displeasure against industrialists who did not put in place the treatment plants at their respective industries.

“It happens nowhere in the world that industrialist earn money without doing anything for environment,” said one-man commission.

“No compromise is likely on this issue.”

The law will have to be implemented and this clear message will have to be conveyed to the industrialists, said the commission to the counsel.

“Your industrialists cannot stand up where the waste water is flowing from,” said he to the counsel.

The waste water should not flow out of the factories, warned the commission.


