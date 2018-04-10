Army, FC transfer policing powers to civil administration in Dir

DIR: Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary have transferred policing powers to civil administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s districts of Upper Dir and Lower Dir after ten years.

“The transfer of power is a first step towards the promise made by the army chief in an apex committee meeting in October last year,” said GOC Malakand Maj-Gen Ali Imran.

A ceremony in this regard was held in Upper Dir’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Army check-posts will be abolished and police will take over the security of sensitive areas. The plan will extend to other districts of Malakand Division in coming days.

RPO Hayat Gandapur, MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah, provincial minister Muzaffar Syed and other civil and military officials also attended the ceremony. ​

