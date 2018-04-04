Naila Munir and Naheed Begum left MQM-P on March 28 to join PSP. Just one day later, MQM-P received another setback when MNA Dr Fozia also entered the party's fold.Three days ago, MQM-P MNA Saeed Wasim announced that he had joined PSP.While MQM-P representatives have not reacted to the exodus of dissident members, the PSP leadership claims that the process of lawmakers jumping ship has just begun.

Story first published: 4th April 2018