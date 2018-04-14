Another MQM leader joins PSP – this time from Bahadurabad

April 14, 2018
Raza Haidery

KARACHI: A Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan leader from Bahadurabad faction has joined Pak Sarzameen Party.

Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani will officially join the party after a press conference on Saturday.

He decided not to contest the Senate elections amid his group’s rift with PIB Colony faction.

He is Sindh’s former excise and taxation minister and is the first Bahadurabad  leader to join the PSP ranks.

MQM –P leaders Mehboob Alam, Kamran Farooq, Saifuddin Khaliq, Naheed Begum and Naila Munir have already joined PSP.


