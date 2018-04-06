Analysis: Jibran Nasirâ€™s top 5 ways to disrupt

SAMAA TV asked lawyer and provocateur Jibran Nasir what he has learnt from taking part in protests across Pakistan. Every protest has a trajectory. It takes a course. When are they effective and what makes them fizzle out? This is what he told us:

1. You donâ€™t need a political party to protest

I know of three protests where this was not the case:

The Karachi Grand Jirga

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement

The Parachinar Dharna

They put the traditional leaders to the side.

Political parties compromise at some point. They have vested interests.

I have personally heard slogans erupt against parties at protests when their leaders arrived from Islamabad: Lashein bechne ae hain, the people said.

Many protests would have fizzled out if the major politicians had gotten involved. In many cases these â€˜leadersâ€™ are publicly badnaam.

2. People who have nothing to lose are the best protesters

They are usually people who have been directly affected.

They donâ€™t have an economic interest.

Then you canâ€™t damage them.

It matters who is protesting. I heard that the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement had a predecessor: The Mehsud Movement. These people went door-to-door. This trains them for the long haul.

It also filters out the arm-chair protestors who sit in their air-conditioned rooms and whine. It validates a movement and gives people bona fide belief in it

But the best protest unites on one cause and does not exclude. If it is against discrimination in Fata, everyone there agrees. The Hazara liberals, conservatives, far right, far left, all agree that the killings should stop.

3. Media is useful but social media more powerful

The media was not covering the Hazara protest. When it comes on the media, it matters. But now because of social media, the mainstream media has to cover things. But with the Hazara protest it took some time. The media will sometimes cover a protest of 10 people for 24 hours but ignore a protest of 10,000 for days.

4. Protests work because they disrupt the normal

Protests work because they disturb the illusion of normal and everything being â€˜alrightâ€™.

5. Negotiate with decision-makers, not symbols of power

Some protests are about an isolated issue for which perhaps suo motu works as a quick fix.Â But it does not when protests demand institutional reform and policy change.

For that you need to engage a policy maker. This is often not elected officials who control policy. Suo motu works because it sounds like a solution to a problem. It seems to people that they have been heard. But often suo motu doesnâ€™t lead anywhere.

