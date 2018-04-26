Analysis: Election will determine if these decisions against PML-N will have a fallout

The Islamabad High Court sent Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif packing after disqualifying him under Article 62 of the Constitution. The decision comes barely two weeks after the Supreme Court clarified that lawmakers will never again be able to hold public office if they are found guilty of violating Article 62 (1)(f) or were found not to be righteous and honest.

According to Agenda 360 host Moiz Jaferi, the election of 2018 will determine if the action that the judiciary is taking against the PML-N is actually affecting people’s choice to vote for the party.

“If you forget to declare your property even worth Rs10, which is immaterial in terms of everything else you have disclosed as your asset, you stand disqualified because you have to be accountable for each and every rupee,” he said. “If we set this standard, I think parliament will run out of politicians.”

