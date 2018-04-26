Analysis: Election will determine if these decisions against PML-N will have a fallout

April 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Islamabad High Court sent Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif packing after disqualifying him under Article 62 of the Constitution. The decision comes barely two weeks after the Supreme Court clarified that lawmakers will never again be able to hold public office if they are found guilty of violating Article 62 (1)(f) or were found not to be righteous and honest.

According to Agenda 360 host Moiz Jaferi, the election of 2018 will determine if the action that the judiciary is taking against the PML-N is actually affecting people’s choice to vote for the party.

“If you forget to declare your property even worth Rs10, which is immaterial in terms of everything else you have disclosed as your asset, you stand disqualified because you have to be accountable for each and every rupee,” he said. “If we set this standard, I think parliament will run out of politicians.”


Published in Opinion, Pakistan, Power Games

Story first published: 26th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Khawaja Asif disqualified for life

April 26, 2018 2:41 pm

Court to announce verdict in Khawaja Asif disqualification case

April 26, 2018 9:19 am

Why are South Punjab electables leaving PML-N?

April 25, 2018 10:07 pm

PML-N loses 4 more lawmakers to Junoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz

April 25, 2018 6:23 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on CJ’s suo moto notices​

April 24, 2018 10:55 pm

Imran cuts short Lahore visit to get ‘big wicket’

April 24, 2018 8:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 25 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.