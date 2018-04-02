Amjad Sabri’s murderers get death penalty

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

The two militants found guilty in the murder of famous qawwal Amjad Sabri have been given the death penalty, according to the ISPR.Â 

Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Ishaq were found guilty in the assassination of Amjad Sabri. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentences of 10 militants on Monday including Asim and Ishaq.

The terrorists were tried by special military courts where they confessed their crimes to theÂ Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Sabri was shot dead in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on June 22, 2016 when he was on his way to a television studio to record for a Ramazan transmission.

His death sent the nation into grief and shock.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan bats first against West Indies

April 2, 2018 7:50 pm

CIA, RA&W and Jewish agent: the Malala fake news effect

April 2, 2018 7:24 pm

SC orders reopening of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at PIMS

April 2, 2018 6:34 pm

Indian atrocities can never suppress Kashmirâ€™s struggle for self-determination: Gen Bajwa

April 2, 2018 6:05 pm

Hussain Talat makes dream start to international career

April 2, 2018 5:27 pm

Afridi fan holds up ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ placard for him

April 2, 2018 5:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.