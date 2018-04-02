Amjad Sabri’s murderers get death penalty

The two militants found guilty in the murder of famous qawwal Amjad Sabri have been given the death penalty, according to the ISPR.Â

Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Ishaq were found guilty in the assassination of Amjad Sabri. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentences of 10 militants on Monday including Asim and Ishaq.

The terrorists were tried by special military courts where they confessed their crimes to theÂ Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Sabri was shot dead in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on June 22, 2016 when he was on his way to a television studio to record for a Ramazan transmission.

His death sent the nation into grief and shock.

Story first published: 2nd April 2018