Amjad Sabri’s family emotional as killers get death sentences

Sabri was shot dead in Karachi on June 22, 2016 when he was on the way to a television studio for a Ramazan transmission. Two militants, Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Ishaq, were found guilty. A military court sentenced them to death Monday, shared ISPR.Speaking to SAMAA, the late qawwal’s wife, Nadia Sabri, said she could not understand why her husband was killed. “He was a man who praised Allah and His Prophet (peace be upon him),” she said.She spoke of how the government had failed to honour its promises. “I was told my children’s monthly expenditure on education would be taken care of and a government job would be given to a family member,” she said. The promised have yet to be fulfilled, she said.His mother said that Amjad Sabri has departed from this world but they are now relieved to an extent after the verdict. “They killed my innocent son after all,” she said.The late qawwal’s brother thanked the authorities for cooperating with them.

Story first published: 3rd April 2018