American woman marries Pakistani she met on Facebook

April 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Atif Qayum

An American woman converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man from Haripur who befriended her on social media one year ago. 

“I sent her a friend request after seeing her picture on Facebook. She accepted the request and our friendship blossomed into love, resulting in marriage,” said Adeel Awan who married American Mary Kathleen.

Mary traveled to Pakistan and converted to Islam, changing her name to Maryam. She said that Pakistan was a nice country and that she was happy to be here.

Pictures showed Maryam dressed like a traditional Pakistani bride as she posed with Adeel and his family in Haripur.


