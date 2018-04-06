Alliance with Nawaz, Zardari impossible, says Imran Khan

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has ruled out the possibility of his party’s political alliance with PML-N and PPP, Samaa reported Friday.

“Come what may, we will not make alliance with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. It’s impossible,” said the PTI chief while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

Imran Khan is in the city on second day of his visit to Sindh.

Yesterday, Khan inaugurated PTI’s membership drive from Nawabshah, the hometown of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, as part of his two-day visit.

Khan addressed large and small rallies and visited membership camps in Nawabshah, Sanghar, Khipro, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar.

Imran Khan was accompanied by senior party leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Arif Alvi, Aleem Adil Sheikh and Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Today, Imran Khan addressed women’s convention and visited membership camps in different areas of Hyderabad.

Khan also inaugurated ‘Insaf House’ in Jamshoro.

“Sharifs are insulting state institutions in order to conceal their money laundering,” he said during his press conference.

“Nawaz Sharif has tried his level best to manipulate Pakistani nation against state institutions,” he said, and stated that masses ‘are extremely happy at accountability of Sharifs’.

He claimed that established helped Nawaz Sharif win 2013 general elections.

Khan rejected federal government’s tax amnesty scheme, saying that “it has been introduced to give benefits to giant criminals of Pakistan.”

Imran Khan announced that his party is going to hold a large rally in Lahore on April 29.


Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

