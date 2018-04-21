Allama Iqbal being remembered on 80th death anniversary

April 21, 2018
The 80th death anniversary of national poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed on Saturday.

Allama Iqbal, through his revolutionary thinking, had given the Muslims of the subcontinent the concept of a separate state, where they can live in accordance with their religion and customs.

In his message on this occasion, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan can achieve a clear distinction in political, economic, social and religious spheres by following his thought and philosophy in true spirit.

Iqbal elaborated Two-Nation Theory and presented the concept of a separate land for Muslims of Indian subcontinent, where they can independently live in accordance with their religious and cultural traditions.

Various literary and cultural organizations have chalked out special program across the country and abroad to pay homage to the national poet. Radio Pakistan is also broadcasting special programs.

Born on 9 November 1877 in Sialkot, he breathed his last on 21 April, 1938, in Lahore.


