Against all odds: Woman sets up food stall to turn her life around

"My life was going great when I got married in 1999," she says. "Five years ago my husband was diagnosed with cancer and for two years his treatment went on but it was not enough to save him," she added.After her husband died, Rubila moved from Multan to Islamabad where she put her cooking talent to use. Setting up a food stall at Lok Virsa, Rubila quickly gained loyal customers."I decided to pursue an independent life and whatever I will do will be for my son," she says.Customers who frequent her food stall admire her cooking."She's comfortably going about her work here, which shows strength on her behalf," said one person."She cooks really well--women should learn from her."

Story first published: 4th April 2018