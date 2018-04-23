Admiral Zafar Abbasi attends naval summit in Iran

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmud Abbasi arrived in Iran on Monday represent Pakistan in the 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.
The four-day symposium is taking place in Iranian capital Tehran from April 22 to 25.
“Panels from representative countries will exchange views on issues about maritime security in the Indian ocean,” a statement by the Pakistan Navy said.
The naval chief will also hold meetings with Iranian civil and military chiefs on the sidelines of the symposium.
Published in Pakistan
Story first published: 23rd April 2018