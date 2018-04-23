Admiral Zafar Abbasi attends naval summit in Iran

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmud Abbasi arrived in Iran on Monday represent Pakistan in the 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.

The four-day symposium is taking place in Iranian capital Tehran from April 22 to 25.

“Panels from representative countries will exchange views on issues about maritime security in the Indian ocean,” a statement by the Pakistan Navy said.

The naval chief will also hold meetings with Iranian civil and military chiefs on the sidelines of the symposium.

