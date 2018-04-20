Court rejects one week exemption plea of Nawaz, Maryam

April 20, 2018
Sohail Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has rejected a plea seeking seven-day exemption for Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam from personal appearance in Avenfield properties reference.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam departed for London on Wednesday to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing cancer treatment in London for last few months. Her sons Hassan and Hussain are also there.

Sharif family’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, submitted a new medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz in the court today, and requested the judge to grant seven-day exemption to the accused.

Kulsoom Nawaz is being taken for Radiotherapy in a London hospital on April 20. Photo by Maryam Nawaz

Pervez told the court that the former first lady has been shifted to hospital again and Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are needed there to accompany her.

The court, however, granted a one-day exemption, telling the lawyer that he can submit another request if his clients failed to appear due to an emergency.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the bureau  has acquired some important documents pertaining to Sharif family’s property records and utility bills in London.

The court allowed NAB prosecutor to submit those new documents in Avenfield reference.

In the next hearing on Monday, DG operations NAB has also been directed to appear before the accountability court as a witness along with the documents.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 20th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Career will be over if fail to beat Phil Lo Greco, admits Amir Khan

April 20, 2018 5:07 pm

Check out how much tax elite politicians paid last year

April 19, 2018 9:40 pm

Post-mortem: Pakistan’s alarming export decline in PML-N govt

April 19, 2018 7:33 pm

Judiciary won’t influence outcome of Pakistan’s general election: interior minister

April 19, 2018 5:18 pm

Maryam Nawaz says mother ‘looks very weak and pale’

April 19, 2018 11:44 am

Explainer: Onus on NAB, ECP to investigate Imran’s Senate claim

April 18, 2018 10:40 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.