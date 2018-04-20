Court rejects one week exemption plea of Nawaz, Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has rejected a plea seeking seven-day exemption for Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam from personal appearance in Avenfield properties reference.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam departed for London on Wednesday to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing cancer treatment in London for last few months. Her sons Hassan and Hussain are also there.

Sharif family’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, submitted a new medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz in the court today, and requested the judge to grant seven-day exemption to the accused.

Pervez told the court that the former first lady has been shifted to hospital again and Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are needed there to accompany her.

The court, however, granted a one-day exemption, telling the lawyer that he can submit another request if his clients failed to appear due to an emergency.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the bureau has acquired some important documents pertaining to Sharif family’s property records and utility bills in London.

The court allowed NAB prosecutor to submit those new documents in Avenfield reference.

In the next hearing on Monday, DG operations NAB has also been directed to appear before the accountability court as a witness along with the documents.

