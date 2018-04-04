Accountability court hearings should be shown on TV: Nawaz

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Nawaz Sharif once again hit out at the judiciary during his speech in Faisalabad, saying that proceedings of accountability courts should be shown on television.Â 

"They have registered fake cases against me," he said. "Proceedings of accountability court should be shown on TV so everyone can see what 'fraud' is being committed."

Nawaz cautioned his voters to ensure that the sanctity of the vote is observed by all.

"Whatever is happening nowadays, don't let it happen ever again," he said. "We will ensure that sanctity of the vote remains intact," he added.

Nawaz criticised the apex court's decision to disqualify him, claiming that he couldn't even think of laundering money or being involved in corruption.

The former prime minister recounted the various achievements of his previous stints in power and the current era.

"We conducted more atomic bomb explosions than India," he said. "Our government brought the CPEC project to Pakistan."

Nawaz said that the Lahore-Multan motorway would be functional in one month. Nawaz said that he rendered services for Pakistan as much as he could.
