66 Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia since 2013: FM Asif tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif told the Senate that 66 Pakistanis had been executed in Saudi Arabia since 2013 on charges of drugs smuggling, rape and murder.

“There are 1,357 and 1,580 Pakistani prisoners in Riyadh and Jeddah regions respectively,” said Foreign Minister Asif while replying to questions in the Upper House on Wednesday.

“The main charges against Pakistan are drugs smuggling, bringing un-prescribed tranquilizer tablets, theft, forgery, immoral crimes, murder, rape, and fighting,” he said.

The minister said as per local regulations, practicing Saudi lawyers were permitted to appear in the local courts.

“Our Missions in Saudi Arabia extend consular access to all the prisoners in Saudi jails. However, legal services provided by our Missions are limited to translation, facilitation in preparation of cases and persuasion with various agencies etc,” he said.

To another question, the foreign minister said the government was ready to make proper arrangements with other countries to address the problems being faced by Pakistani inmates.

He said a proposal was also sent to India to relax maximum and minimum age from 70 to 60 and from 18-16 for exchange of prisoners between the two countries. – APP

Story first published: 11th April 2018