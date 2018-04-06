6 dead, 2 injured in M-9 motorway accident

Reported by: Faqir Saleem

HYDERABAD: Six persons died and two were injured as three vehicles collided at the M-9 Motorway on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Loni Kot on the M-9 Motorway. Three vehicles headed from Karachi to Hyderabad collided with each other resulting in the deaths of six persons.

A car collided with a trailer. The crash resulted in a double-cabin vehicle slamming into the car as well.

One girl survived the incident unhurt while two persons received minor injuries. The girl who survived the accident and the bodies were taken to Hyderabad.

The two injured persons were taken to Karachi for medical treatment.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto expresses sorrow over the loss of life

“Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the road accident occurred near Nooriabad which caused loss of precious lives of six people including woman and children,” read a statement by the PPP’s media cell.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari requested that the injured be provided the best medical treatments and urged concerned authorities, citizens to play their due roles in preventing road accidents.

Story first published: 19th April 2018