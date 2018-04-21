4,610 cops withdrawn from security of non-entitled persons in Punjab

April 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




LAHORE: The Supreme Court was told on Saturday that 4,610 police officials had been withdrawn from security duty of non-entitled individuals.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan made the statement before a two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, which was hearing a notice over provision of security to non-entitled persons.

The IGP submitted that these officials were deputed on security of 297 politicians, 537 civil administration officers, 54 media persons and media houses, and 23 lawyers, in response to a court query.

He submitted that 49 police mobiles were also withdrawn from security of non-entitled individuals.

At this, the bench observed that it only wanted that security should be withdrawn from individuals who were not entitled. As per policy, the security should be provided to individuals who have security issue, it added.

The bench, adjourning further hearing, sought a detailed report within two weeks in this regard.
