3 suspected terrorists arrested, weapons recovered in Kurram raid

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have apprehended three suspected terrorists in a ‘special’ intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kurram Agency, ISPR said.

“A special IBO was carried out by security forces in Kurram agency against terrorist networks involved in three major attacks in Parachinar,” the ISPR said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Army’s media-wing said the groups were involved in suicide bombings, vehicle borne and IED attacks.

The operation was part of ongoing military offensive ‘Radd ul Fasaad’.

The suspected terrorists admitted that their group was involved in illegal smuggling of weapons and explosives in Kurram agency.

“A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from an underground dugout on the information provided by the arrested terrorists,” said the ISPR.


10th April 2018

 

