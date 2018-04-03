3 dead, 15 injured in Khairpur as gas cylinder of van explodes

April 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Sahil Jogi

KHAIRPUR: Three persons died and 15 got injured when a gas cylinder inside a van exploded in Khairpur, on Thursday. 

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment. The three persons who died were family members.

District Chairman Shaharyar Wassan’s protocol created difficulties for the injured at Civil Hospital. As per reports, seven vehicles part of the district chairman’s protocol were parked outside the emergency gate. Ambulances carrying the injured had to take other routes to transport the injured to the emergency ward.

The district chairman visited the emergency ward with armed guards. Members of the civil society protested against the district chairman for causing difficulties to the injured.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

KP govt has failed to introduce health, education reforms: CJP tells Khattak

April 19, 2018 5:37 pm

Assad steps up efforts to crush last besieged enclaves

April 19, 2018 5:28 pm

Judiciary won’t influence outcome of Pakistan’s general election: interior minister

April 19, 2018 5:18 pm

Imran threatens to expose MPAs of other parties involved in horse-trading

April 19, 2018 5:11 pm

Islamabad’s new airport to open on May 3, official says

April 19, 2018 5:07 pm

Kamal says replacing Urdu from signboards is conspiracy against Sindhis

April 19, 2018 4:39 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.