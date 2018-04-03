3 dead, 15 injured in Khairpur as gas cylinder of van explodes

Reported by: Sahil Jogi

KHAIRPUR: Three persons died and 15 got injured when a gas cylinder inside a van exploded in Khairpur, on Thursday.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment. The three persons who died were family members.

District Chairman Shaharyar Wassan’s protocol created difficulties for the injured at Civil Hospital. As per reports, seven vehicles part of the district chairman’s protocol were parked outside the emergency gate. Ambulances carrying the injured had to take other routes to transport the injured to the emergency ward.

The district chairman visited the emergency ward with armed guards. Members of the civil society protested against the district chairman for causing difficulties to the injured.

