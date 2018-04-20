20 years in jail for no crime: Asma Nawab speaks out

April 6, 2018
KARACHI: Asma Nawab, a woman who was freed after being on death row for 20 years on charges of killing her parents and a brother, narrated how she was condemned to jail.

Asma, then 16, was alleged to have orchestrated murder of her parents and brother over a love marriage in 1998.

“I found my parents and brother murdered when I returned home from college,” she told SAMAA. “I was called to a police station to record statement but was later arrested”.

Asma said the police had told her that they have found undeniable evidence against her.

“Police told me that an FIR was registered against a girl and three boys an hour ago and I resemble the suspect,” she said.

Javed Chatari, the lawyer for Asma Nawab said the Supreme Court ruled that there was no sufficient evidence against his client and acquitted her.
