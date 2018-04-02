2 Upper Dir villages see the ‘light’ for the first time

April 4, 2018
Three thousand people live in Pacha Kaly and Dheri villages of Upper Dir. They witnessed an electricity supply go on for the first time on their turf today.

KP Local Government Minister Inayatullah Khan and MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah inaugurated two mini-hydroelectric powerhouses Wednesday. The electricity is produced from the flow of the River Panjgura. There will be no load shedding. The power will be on 24 hours.

“We have lived in the dark until now,” said one resident. People had bought light bulbs and other electrical appliances when the powerhouse projects were announced nearly five months ago.

Consumers will pay a minimal fee for the supply. A committee of locals will decide the amount to be paid.

The powerhouse in Pacha Kaly produces 100kW and the one in Dheri 15 kilowatts. The projects cost Rs15.4 million.

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation started the projects with two local NGOs. Two similar projects are expected soon.

 The minister said the government is working on 45 projects. Thirty-five are done. They will produce a combined 4,000 kW.


