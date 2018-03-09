Zardari spent billions to buy PTI lawmakers: Maryam

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday targeted both Imran Khan and judiciary while addressing party’s pubic meeting in Bahawalpur.Maryam Nawaz criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan for extending support to PPP in Senate chairman’s election.“Imran Khan is presenting all of his party’s senators to the man who he had once called disease of Pakistan and a thief,” she said, claiming that Zardari spent billions to ‘purchase’ PTI lawmakers.Maryam was of the view that Imran Khan lied about his Banigala residence’s NOC, but judges are willing to accept fine to regularise his house.“No my lord, we will not let you do this,” she said. - Samaa

