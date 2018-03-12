Zardari felicitates newly elected Senate chairman, deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: PPP President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwalla for being elected as Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively.

In a press statement on Monday, Zardari said that election of Chairman Senate from Balochistan was a continuation of Aghaz-e-Huqooq Balochistan.

He also congratulated senators who voted for opposition candidates.

“PPP believes in democracy and democratic process,” he concluded.

Story first published: 12th March 2018