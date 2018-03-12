Zardari felicitates newly elected Senate chairman, deputy chairman

March 12, 2018
Khan Zahid

ISLAMABAD: PPP President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwalla for being elected as Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively.

In a press statement on Monday, Zardari said that election of Chairman Senate from Balochistan was a continuation of Aghaz-e-Huqooq Balochistan.

He also congratulated senators who voted for opposition candidates.

“PPP believes in democracy and democratic process,” he concluded.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Senate brawl: Here’s how people reacted to the incident

March 12, 2018 10:46 pm

Some forces are superior to parliament: Hazil Bizenjo

March 12, 2018 10:25 pm

Nawaz, Maryam want to be charged with contempt of court: Aitzaz

March 12, 2018 8:29 pm

Sanjraniâ€™s win a victory for Pakistan, Balochistan: Sarwar

March 12, 2018 8:16 pm

PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla gets elected Senate deputy chairman

March 12, 2018 7:44 pm

Baloch Sadiq Sanjrani is the new Senate chairman

March 12, 2018 7:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.