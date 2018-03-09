Zainab’s father files petition seeking protection for the family in Kasur

March 9, 2018
By:Raza Haidery
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Ameen Ansari, father of seven-year-old Zainab who was raped and murdered in Kasur this year, filed a petition seeking protection of his family members.

The petition was filed in the Lahore Registry of Supreme Court.

Petitioner Ameen Ansari stated that Police did not question the aides of prime suspects Imran Ali during the investigation.

Zainab's also mentioned that Ali's family have been harassing him.

He expressed his satisfaction over the death sentence which was awarded to Imran Ali by the Anti-Terror Court.

Ansari also demanded the court to hang the criminal in public.

A special ATC handed four separate death sentences after Imran Ali was convicted of the rape and murder of Zainab and other terrorism charges.

Prosecutor general of Punjab Ihtesham Qadir said that Imran received further life imprisonment and fines totalling Rs. 3.2 million for additional charges of hiding his victim's body. - SAMAA
