Youth shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

Report by: Bilal Naseer

KARACHI: Unknown robbers shot dead a 20-year-old youth in Karachi for putting up resistance during a mugging attempt.

The incident occurred in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area where three armed bandits on a motorbike attempted to snatch cell phone of a youngster outside his house.

On resistance, the bandits shot him dead and fled from the scene. The killing was caught on CCTV camera of a nearby house.

A significant rise in street robberies has been witnessed in the past several months in Karachi where dozens of citizens are deprived of their cell phones and other valuables daily.

Story first published: 14th March 2018