Youth from Peshawar comes up with interesting song on horse-trading

March 8, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
Reported by: Zeeshan Anwar

Cameraman: Abid Khan

PESHAWAR: A young man from Peshawar has come up with a song that takes a dig at politicians involved in the recent alleged horse-trading that has taken place in the senate elections.Â 

Deeply disappointed after reports indicated that the recent senate elections' results were influenced by money, Peshawar's Shayan took to his guitar to record a song.

The song takes a dig at politicians for being involved in the malpractice and slams the generally unaware common man for voting for such leaders. Lyrics of the song also poke fun at politicians who own offshore companies.

"I was disappointed how the leaders we elected sold their votes for money," he said. "Hence, I decided to make a song on it."

The song has been recorded and will be released on social media in a couple of days.

It will be interesting to see whether the tune makes a buzz on social media or not.

Written by: Shahjahan KhurramÂ 

 
Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

