Youngster winning hearts with Islamic calligraphy

March 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Reported by: Noor-ul-Arifeen

QUETTA: A fine arts student of Quetta's I.T University has won hearts with his knowledge and expertise in the art of Islamic calligraphy.

Abdul Qadar discovered his artistic capabilities eight years ago when he started painting, sketching and calligraphy.

Soon, he started Islamic calligraphy.

Abdul Qadir said that he has written 17 paras of the Holy Quran since the past 2.5 years.

Many of his Qadir's friends have been inspired by him and are doing Islamic calligraphy as well. - SAMAA
Story first published: 11th March 2018

 

