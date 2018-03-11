Abdul Qadar discovered his artistic capabilities eight years ago when he started painting, sketching and calligraphy.Soon, he started Islamic calligraphy.Abdul Qadir said that he has written 17 paras of the Holy Quran since the past 2.5 years.Many of his Qadir's friends have been inspired by him and are doing Islamic calligraphy as well. - SAMAA

Story first published: 11th March 2018