Young generation should seek inspiration from Malala: Asif

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Shahzad Ahmed

SIALKOT: Malala Yousafzai was a daughter of Pakistan, who had earned good name for herself and upheld the prestige of the country around the globe by waging a struggle for promotion of education, said Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday.

“The whole world salutes Malala for her courage, dedication, great struggle for girls’ education and determination,” he said, while addressing an annual prize distribution ceremony of a Sialkot college. “She has become a symbol of peace and respect for the humanity in the world.”

The minister said the young generation should seek inspiration from Pakistan’s great daughter. He said the whole nation had warmly welcomed Malala upon her arrival in Pakistan after a span of five years, as she was the pride for Pakistan globally.

Khawaja Asif urged students to get education for promotion of national interests.

He said the government was striving to curb the menace of ignorance by spreading the light of knowledge and education as per vision of the government to promote quality education.

He stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based education and personality building of students for making the country developed and forward-looking.

He said Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality education. He revealed students were future of the country and the government was providing them maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

Asif said there was a significant role of women in our country’s development and we should be proud of them.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Karachi to get hotter and so will our sweaty bodies, warns scientist

March 31, 2018 9:09 pm

Govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs2 per litre

March 31, 2018 8:32 pm

PM Abbasi asks people to stand up against horse-trading

March 31, 2018 8:18 pm

Mega what? Pakistan asks why power cuts going up as temperatures rise

March 31, 2018 4:01 pm

Pak-WI T20 series: Windies players to arrive in Karachi

March 31, 2018 10:22 am

Islam taught me the importance of education: Malala

March 31, 2018 1:00 am

 

Full Programs

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.