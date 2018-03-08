

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that government is committed to facilitate the entry of women into every field and to ensure that they are getting equal opportunities, facilities and emoluments.

Speaking in Islamabad at an interactive session with women from different walks of life to mark the international women’s day at PM House, he said the women are making remarkable progress in health, education, sciences, politics and defence sectors.

Prime Minister expressed hoped that women contribution would continue to make the country strong and prosperous in the days ahead.

He said the Pakistani women have not only been recognized at national level, but also at international level and the country.

He said the government has taken several legal and administrative measures in the past few years to protect women rights.

