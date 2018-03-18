Woman on wheels in the mountains of Azad Kashmir

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Amiruddin Mughal

Amna, a young motorcyclist, glides through the narrow spaces between mountains in Muzaffarabad on her bike

She said she has been riding her motorcycle for the past two years. “When I started riding my motorcycle, people criticised me,” she said. “Then I went to Karachi where the environment was friendly.”

Amna said she has completed a tour of Pakistan on her motorcycle along with her group. She plans to go to China now.
