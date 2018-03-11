Woman, Rangers jawan injured in Karachi

Reporting by Shahnavaz Ali

A woman and a Rangers jawan were injured during a robbery when men opened fire in Karachiâ€™s Korangi Saturday

The incident took place near Chamra Chowrangi. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Alisha, and the jawan, 50-year-old Navazish Ali Shah, were injured in the firing. They were taken to Jinnah hospital.

On the other hand, police carried out overnight operations in Bilal Colony, Bengali Para, Mehran Town and Nasir Colony. More than 25 suspects were taken into custody.

Fifteen suspects were arrested in a search operation in Haji Mureed Goth, Gulbahar.

Story first published: 11th March 2018