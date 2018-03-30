Witnesses testify in contempt case against Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Two witnesses recorded their testimony before the Supreme Court in a contempt of court proceedings against Federal Minister for Privatisation, Daniyal Aziz.

A three-judge bench presided by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed resumed hearing of the case on Friday.

During course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General informed the bench that PEMRA DG Haji Adam was present as a prosecution witness to record his statement.

Adam informed the court of various instances when Aziz addressed the media and made controversial remarks.

Later, a clip of Aziz’s media talk on Dec 15, 2017 was also played in the court room.

Following Adam’s statement, a local journalist appeared as the second prosecution witness and recorded his statement.

The statement pertained to comments of Aziz at a press conference wherein he had reportedly cast aspersion at Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the monitoring judge in the Panama case.

Ali Raza counsel for Aziz also cross-examined both the witnesses when they recorded their statements before the bench.

He further requested the bench to allow him to submit additional documents in his clients’s defense on next hearing.

Subsequently, the court while accepting the plea of defense’s counsel adjourned the case until April 16.

Story first published: 30th March 2018