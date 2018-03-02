Key witness in Intezar murder case retracts video statement

Personnel of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell are accused of shooting Intezar Ahmed in Defence Housing Authorityâ€™s Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 13. The police had earlier said that he was shot dead by unidentified men on motorcycles. Conflicting reports suggested he was killed by friends over some personal dispute.It was later disclosed that the law enforcement authorities opened fire on Intezar's car after he did not stop his vehicle when instructed by the officers.Madiha Kayani is the key witness in the case. She was with Intezar in his car at the time he was killed. Speaking to Samaa TV, Kayani had revealed on January 17 that after the firing stopped, she escaped from the scene. She had added at the time she was unaware of who the attackers were.On March 27, a video statement by Kayani surfaced on social media, in which she said that Intezar's death was a planned murder.Â "Since I am the only eyewitness and I reported that a man with the moustache is the murderer, I am feeling scared for my life," she said in the video. She added that at the time Intezar was aware of the danger he was facing.In the video, Kayani then requested security from the Rangers. She added that she had not shared the details of Intezar's murder earlier as she was afraid and her family had advised her against appearing before the media.In January, Kayani had told Samaa TV that sheÂ was in the car with Intezar and could have been shot as well. "Shots were fired on my side, too." She added that she slid down to save her life."I don't know who the shooters were," she had said. "Even the CCTV footage would show you how I rushed to the rickshaw." According to her, she forgot her phone in the car and went back to the car to collect it. "All I could see in the dark was that there was a clean-shave guy wearing black glasses. He was Intezar's friend. He is not being dragged into this matter as I am."According to her, she had met Intezar only two or three times as they had become acquainted a week ago through mutual friends. She said she immediately called up other friends after the shooting happened and Salman was the first friend whom she contacted.Meanwhile, Intezar's father had told Samaa TV that he was not aware of Intezar's friendship with any girl. "He just came from Malaysia on November 29," he said. "The guy, Salman, whom she (Kayani) is mentioning lives on my street." He added that the man who informed him that Intezar had been shot was also his neighbor, named Fahad. "He told me to go to Jinnah hospital and meet Salman."

Story first published: 2nd March 2018