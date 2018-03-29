What Malala said in Pashto

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel laureate, has returned to Pakistan for the first time ever since she was critically wounded by a Taliban attack in 2012.

Speaking at a reception in Prime Minister House on Thursday, Malala also spoke in her native Pashtu language.

“Today is the happiest day of my life to have returned to my country and once again stepped on the soil of my mother hand,” she said, amid a huge round of applause from the audience.

“I would like to welcome everyone, especially the Pakhtun who came here to see me today. And I can see Amir Muqam sahib too and all the other Pakhtun as well."
