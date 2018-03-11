What happened after ink was thrown at Khawaja Asif

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
SIALKOT: A video surfaced which showed the aftermath of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif getting inked at Sialkot.

In the video, we can see the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz beating the youngster who threw the ink while he is chanting slogans.

A ‘workers convention’ organised by PML-N in Sialkot witnessed high drama when a man threw black ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during his speech

After the black ink fell on Khawaja Asif’s face and cloths, the function turned messy; however, the minister continued his speech.

Soon after the man threw the ink, police arrested him, but Asif pardoned the accused instantly and called for his release, saying that someone might have used the man.

“Release him because I don't have any enmity with him,” said the veteran politician.

“This incident will not affect my politics because there are still thousands of people praying for me and love me,” Asif said.
