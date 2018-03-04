The seat fell vacant after death of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly Tahir Iqbal Sindhu.Four candidates were participating in the by-election. Yasir Zafar Sindhu is contesting election on PML-N ticket while Rao Sajid Mehmood of PTI whereas two independent candidates namely Asim Iqbal and Rao Waqas Ahmad are also participating in election.Election Commission of Pakistan stated 137 polling stations have been divided into three categories. Fifteen polling stations kept in category -A, four in B-category while 118 kept in C-category.A total of 1,500 police personals, three DSPs and four SHOs were performing duties during the elections.The DPO has directed for strict security at the sensitive polling stations for ensuring smooth and peaceful polling. - APP

Story first published: 4th March 2018