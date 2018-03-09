Video: Three killed in Faisalabad robbery

FAISALABAD: Street crimes have become an everyday affair in Faisalabad where three men were gunned down while the cash van of a local sugar mill was looted.
A mobile phone video of the robbery has come to the fore.
The footage shows dacoits launching an attack on the cash van in Jaranwala. The gun assault claimed lives of three people.
The robbers made away with Rs.9 million from the cash van.
According to police, no one involved in the incident has so far been arrested.
Tweet
Story first published: 9th March 2018