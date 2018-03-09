Video: Three killed in Faisalabad robbery

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




FAISALABAD: Street crimes have become an everyday affair in Faisalabad where three men were gunned down while the cash van of a local sugar mill was looted.

A mobile phone video of the robbery has come to the fore.

The footage shows dacoits launching an attack on the cash van in Jaranwala. The gun assault claimed lives of three people.

The robbers made away with Rs.9 million from the cash van.

According to police, no one involved in the incident has so far been arrested.
Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Dance by Abid Sher Ali may give you some novel ideas

March 9, 2018 11:39 am

PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:30 pm

Nurse beats ward boy, saying he harassed her

March 2, 2018 1:00 pm

Video: Gunshots heard following students’ clash in Faisalabad

February 27, 2018 1:00 pm

Robbery at senior journalist’s house in Karachi

February 22, 2018 1:10 pm

Hidden cams in try room: Shocking disclosures about Faisalabad outlets

February 20, 2018 6:05 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.